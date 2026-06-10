UB40 Ft Ali Campbell Ignites Fans Down Memory Lane at BK Arena

KIGALI – Under dimmed lights and a rising wave of anticipation, Ali Campbell stepped onto the stage to a thunderous welcome from thousands of fans packed tightly across the arena. It was just five minutes after 9:00 pm when BK Arena erupted into life.

The moment he appeared, the energy inside the venue shifted instantly. Phones lit up, voices rose, and a roar swept through the crowd that signaled the beginning of a night many had waited years for.

With his signature guitar strapped on, Campbell wasted no time. The first notes of Cherry Oh Baby cut through the air, and the reaction was immediate. The crowd erupted in pure excitement, jumping, clapping, and singing along as if the song had just been released.

It was a perfect opening statement; raw, familiar, and deeply nostalgic. From that moment on, BK Arena became a living memory.

One song flowed into another, each performance unlocking different emotions from the audience. Campbell played with visible passion, leaning into every chord, while the band behind him kept a steady reggae groove that filled every corner of the arena.

But it was the crowd that truly completed the performance, singing loudly, word for word, without hesitation.

At one point, Campbell set down his guitar and stepped forward with just the microphone. The shift changed everything. His voice now carried directly across the arena, and the connection with fans grew even stronger.

The response was instant, cheers grew louder, hands went up, and the entire venue moved as one. Then came one of the night’s defining moments when the Red Red Wine filled the arena.

The reaction was explosive. Thousands of voices merged into one, turning BK Arena into a giant choir. Strangers sang together, arms raised, swaying under the glow of phone lights. It was less of a performance and more of a shared memory being relived in real time.

Moments before, I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You drew an even softer reaction, with couples embracing and fans singing in unison, fully immersed in the moment.

As the night unfolded, the energy never dipped. Food for Thought brought back early UB40 history, while I Got You Babe and The Way You Do the Things You Do kept the crowd locked in a steady rhythm of joy and recognition.

Longtime fans found their loudest voices during Here I Am (Come and Take Me) and Homely Girl, where the singalongs were so strong that Campbell often paused and let the audience carry entire lines on their own.

Later, Bring Me Your Cup and Higher Ground added a final burst of energy, blending reggae warmth with pop-driven rhythm that kept the crowd moving until the very end.

The nostalgia deepened with Kingston Town, where the rhythm slowed the crowd into a gentle sway, creating a calm but emotional wave across the arena.

By the time the final notes faded into the Kigali night, BK Arena was still buzzing. What had started as a concert had become something far more powerful, a journey through time, sound, and shared memory.

UB40 Ft Ali Campbell had not just performed in Kigali but had turned the arena into a living archive of reggae history, one song at a time.

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