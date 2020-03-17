Rwanda: Burundian in Transit 8th COVID-19 Case



Rwanda has announced one more case of New Coronavirus, taking the total of people who tested positive for the virus to 8.

The Ministry of Health said Tuesday that a Burundian man who was in transit tested positive upon arrival in Rwanda.

“One (1) additional coronavirus case was identified through a positive test today, bringing the confirmed total to eight (8),”

“A Burundian man, 35, who arrived in Rwanda on 16 March 2020 from Dubai,UAE in transit to Bujumbura, Burundi was detected by airport medical screening personnel based on symptoms and he was then tested,” the Ministry said adding that all confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients.

The Ministry said the tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. An update on COVID -19 issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday had said two additional Coronavirus cases were identified, bringing the total of confirmed cases to seven (7).

A Rwandan woman, 32, whose husband is a confirmed coronavirus patient with recent travel history in Fiji, USA and Qatar and a German man, 61, who arrived in Rwanda on 13 March 2020 from Germany via Istanbul without symptoms tested positive for the virus.

The unidentified German later developed a cough and went to a health facility on 15 March 2020 and tested positive.

Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda.

“Continue to observe instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings and limiting unnecessary movements, the Ministry said.

The Ministry also said that the initial two weeks period for the closure of schools and places of worship maybe renewed based on circumstances as the numbers of positive patients continues to grow.

Rwandans were reminded that the symptoms of Coronavirus include dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever, urging anyone with such symptoms to call the toll free number 114 or contact a media professional as soon as possible.

The virus which has so far killed 7, 949 people worldwide and infected 197, 161 continues to spread fast, as countries take tough measures to avert further spread.