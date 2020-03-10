Sponsored: Nina Novelas Joins StarTimes Platform

A new TV channel called Nina Novelas will be available on StarTimes platform starting from March 06th, 2020.

Nina Novelas is a 100% Telenovelas channel showcasing the best Telenovelas from Africa, Brazil, and the rest of world to the fans of the genre. Nina Novelas offers a rich program, 24/7 and an environment in which the modern African women can express themselves.

Created in 2015, Nina Novelas is available in both French and English. The channel has secured exclusive access to the entire Globo TV Catalog, the world’s leading producer of Telenovelas with 2 500 hours produced per year in Brazil.

Telenovelas from Brazil are praised for their production quality and for playing a dual role of mirror and window to the society. Close to African values, they are very popular in Africa.

“Telenovelas have been enjoying a constant success among our subscribers. With a majority of Brazilian novelas, Nina Novelas will ideally complete channels such as ST Novela E and ST Novela E Plus. Furthermore, Nina Novelas offer numerous African series, which is consistent with our strategy of promoting local productions,” explain Lily Meng, head of StarTimes Media division.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 30 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 170+ brand halls and 30,000+ distributors in 37 countries. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, etc. The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.