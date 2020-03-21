Tourists Will See Gorilla Silver-back Only In Movie Until Further Notice

With the uncertainty on whether wildlife are immune to Coronavirus, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has decided to keep the country’s growing wild animals away from researchers as the virus takes bite of all aspects of human life.

In a statement released this Friday RDB said that effective Saturday March 21st, “All tourism and research activities have been temporarily suspended in and around three national parks with primates namely: Volcanoes, Gishwati-Mukura and Nyungwe national parks,” the statement read in part.

Though the agency said that it is certain gorillas and chimpanzees are susceptible to human infection respiratory pathogens, the forth national park-Akagera, remained open to tourists, but RDB’s Clare Akamanzi said that the Ministry of Health will keep monitoring the situation and will advise accordingly.

On Friday, Rwanda confirmed 6 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of infected people to 17. They are all under treatment, in stable condition, according to Ministry of health.

Rwanda suspended all flights to and from Kigali International airport last night, to limit the imported covid-19 cases.

First case in Rwanda was reported on Marh 14, exactly one week from now.