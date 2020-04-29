CAF Sets Deadline for African Domestic Leagues Plans

The African football confederation (CAF) has set a May 5 deadline for its members to present restart or cancel plans for their domestic leagues.

As the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, all football activities on the continent have been put on halt and domestic leagues suspended in effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter issued to all 54 federations, the continental football governing body said they expect the reply by May 5,in order to plan for continental club competitions next season.

“In view of the current circumstances, we would like to inquire about the current situation of your leagues and national cup, as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalize those competitions be it through completion or annulment.”

The Rwanda football league was suspended indefinitely with a maximum of seven games to go and the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) has not decided on whether to complete the season or scrap it.

It is understood that FERWAFA intends to complete the league although the return date has not been set and no meeting has taken place between FERWAFA and clubs to discuss football’s fate.

FERWFA General Secretary Francois Regis Uwayezu said they will take any decision to resume football when they deem it ‘necessary’ and based on advice from the relevant National public Health Authorities.

Football leagues around the world, including the French Ligue 1 and the Dutch Eredivisie have already been cancelled and African leagues now have one week to communicate their plans to CAF.