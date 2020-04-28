Covid-19: Five New Cases, Spike Still Attributed to Cross Border Truck Drivers

Rwanda has confirmed five new coronavirus cases and 2 more recoveries, to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 212, and 95 recoveries. Active cases have increased to 117.

The five cases were found among 1,505 tests on Tuesday and cross border truck drivers together with their assistants are still affecting the figures.

“This reflects a rise in cross border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition,” reads the communique from the Ministry of health.

The Ministry has renewed call to the general public to heighten vigilance and avoid infection.

They should refrain from unnecessary movements, should wear face masks while in the public and in multiple-family compounds.

By press time, the world had registered 3,111,418 COVID-19 cases and 215,310 deaths. In the United States of America, deaths have increased to 57,941.