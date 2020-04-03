Covid-19: Rwanda Confirms Five New Cases

Five new people have been decisively confirmed Covid-19 positive in Rwanda, to bring the number to 89 cases since March 14.

The five cases consist exclusively of “five contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing.”

As previously confirmed, “all new cases have been isolated and the tracing of their contacts is ongoing. All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities.”

The Ministry of health further confirms that the majority of the patients are Asymptomatic and no one is in critical condition.

The public is awaiting the discharge of the first batch of patients who are in recovering process. The Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije earlier this week said that this week, the first batch will be discharged.

The ministry continues to request the general public to be vigilant avoiding unnecessary movement and to keep social distancing and to respect all the restrictions in this COVID-19 lockdown.

The Rwanda National Police has, to this effect, warned that anyone going out unpurposedly and lying to the police about their motive will be punished.

The police vowed to accompany people to confirm their destination, and to confiscate cars of ‘liers’ until the end of the Covod-19 lockdown.

First lockdown period, a-two week period will elapse tomorrow, Saturday April 4, 2020 as the country starts a new period of staying at home that will last for 15 days-until April 19, 2020.

Globally, yesterday the number of coronavirus cases crossed one million and reached 1,083,078 cases today.

The world has so far recorded 58,149 deaths.

Italy has so far lost 14,681 people to COVID-19 and Spain, 10,935 people.

Egypt has lost the biggest number of people to COVID-19 with 66 deaths.