COVID-19: Rwanda Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 126

Rwanda has confirmed 6 new cases of new Coronavirus on Sunday out of 1,160 samples which were tested over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 7 more people recovered from COVID-19.

The 7 add to 18 who have already been discharged, including 11 on Saturday, taking the total of recovered COVID-19 patients to 25. Rwanda has so far registered 126 cases of New Coronavirus, 101 of whom are active cases.

The 6 identified cases are all contacts of previously confirmed cases as the country continues to test more people and observe a lockdown to contain the spread. The 1,160 samples tested over the last 24 hours are one of the highest numbers in recent days.

“All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition,” the Ministry said in a daily brief.

On Saturday, the country announced two new cases of COVID-19 which were identified out of 842 samples tested.

President Paul Kagame on Sunday visited the COVID-19 Command Post at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV)- where he interacted with the team of frontline staff working around the clock to stop the spread of New Coronavirus.

The Head of State visited the centre which is located at the former Camp Kigali where a command post bringing together close to 400 professionals from different sectors to coordinate activities aimed at ending the spread of #COVID19 operates from.

He thanked all the people who have been working day and night to avert the virus which continues to claim many lives across the globe, commending their sacrifices and efforts as the country works to minimise the number of infections.

Rwanda is yet to register any fatalities, with officials citing early intervention as the main reason the country has kept the numbers low.

So far 113, 329 people have succumbed to the virus which is affecting 210 countries worldwide. 1,838,458 cases were registered worldwide by press time while 421, 767 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S and UK are registering the highest number of deaths as of Sunday.