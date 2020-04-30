Featured: StarTimes Building A Safe Ecosystem for Families

StarTimes has recently put a lot of efforts in building online strategies to help people lead a safe life under the coronavirus environment.

First, StarTimes emphasized their online recharging tools that allow TV subscribers to bundle their cards to StarTimes ON streaming and enjoy various benefits such as free access to TV channels on the app.

Then, StarTimes went one step further by launching StarTimes GO, a comprehensive e-commerce platform integrating TV, Online and Phone-call services, or “TOP”.

With the slogan “Better Life, Let’s GO”, StarTimes GO is currently being deployed all around Africa, country by country, from cities to villages. Focusing at first on electronic products, it will expand to other categories of goods to cater family needs.

StarTimes CEO, Deng Sanming , explains: “We are building an ecosystem centered on StarTimes ON and leveraging our communication channels, television, call center, app to ensure that families can access services and goods while they stay at home.

“Whether you have a TV or not, whether you have access to Internet or not, you can always reach us and with a phone enjoy StarTimes services safely.”

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 170+ brand halls and 30,000+ distributors in 30+ countries. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 600 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, etc. The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.