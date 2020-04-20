Featured: StarTimes Empowers Africa with Anti COVID -19 Knowledge Videos

At this time when COVID-19 pandemic became a real threat to humanity, Stay at Home which also means stay safe has now been well understood.

Considering that the lockdown is naturally painful, StarTimes decided to release a series of anti-pandemic knowledge videos totaling 30 currently rotating around 300 times on Channel ST Guide and 22 self operated channels including ST Novela E, ST Novela F, ST Novela P for their convenience to learn at home.

The 30 short videos in 6 languages (English, French, Portuguese, Swahili, Hausa and Chinese) are produced by African staff of StarTimes currently working from their hometowns. They played in the specific scenes to illustrate the right behaviors against possible infection.

Following the guidance and experience from international professional organizations such as the World Health Organisations(WHO), StarTimes would like to raise public awareness about the virus and to communicate the effective basic advices.

“Although we are overseas now, we are always concerned about our families, our compatriots and our motherland.

Therefore, to help our people through the TV to better understand the COVID-19 virus and to optimize self protection, we have recorded, produced and broadcasted the themed videos,” Said Bruce from Burundi, one of the main actors in the videos.

Apart from the DVB broadcasting, these videos are also available on the APP StarTimes ON, official Facebook page and Youtube account of StarTimes for a better exposure to audiences on diverse platforms.

As soon as the outbreak started, rumours started spreading, fake news circulated on social media and people have been acting irrationally. Fear and ignorance are the main dangers for communities.

As a leading media group based in Africa, it is StarTimes’ role to disseminate accurate and scientific information to fulfill the social requirement. Alongside with the programme StarTimes Daily —— COVID-19 Report providing viewers with update and data about the pandemic in Africa and in the world every weekday, the series of videos further support African people with scientific knowledge to protect themselves.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 170+ brand halls and 30,000+ distributors in 37 countries. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 600 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, etc. The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.