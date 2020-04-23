KT Radio, REB Partner to Deliver Courses for Primary School

KT Radio has partnered with the Rwanda Education Board(REB) to helpPrimary School pupils poceed with their courses during this COvid-19 lockdown.

The lessons are being broadcast from Monday to Friday between 18h20’- 19h00.

KT Radio, one of the platforms of Kigali Today Ltd has a national reach with four FM channels including 96.7FM in Kigali, 107.9FM in Southern Province, 101.1FM in Northern Province, 102FM in Eastern Province and 103.3FM in Western Province.

The radio learning program added to the earlier revamp of the eLearning and Introduction of YouTube based lessons that have seen a 730% uptake since March 2st when coronavirus lockdown was enforced.

REB says that the methods in use help students to remain updated so that when they return to school they are able to proceed without any problem.

“Radio and eLearning programs will help us to fight imbalance in our education. Some students come from vulnerable families without e-learning feasibility. Thus, radion since it is an easy and less expensive medium, it will be reached by everyone,” REB Director-General, Dr. Irenée Ndayambaje.

He said that what it takes for the good delivery of courses, is better cooperation between radio and television owners.

Other radios in this partnership are Radio Rwanda, Radio Maria Rwanda, Radio 10, and Radio Inkoramutima.

Two television stations also embraced this partnership with REB to offer courses during this COVID-19 lockdown. They are Rwanda TV and TV10.