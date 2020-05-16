COVID-19: Two New Cases Confirmed

The cumulative number of confirmed cases has now increased to 289, while the recoveries increased to 178 including one person in the last 24 hours.

Active cases have now increased to 111 but the trends show that the country is leading a successful battle.

Meanwhile, the country is in a transitional partial lockdown which is set to be reviewed early next week.

The most awaited among the public is for the government to allow movements across the country.

The number of confirmed cases in the world reached 4,692,059 today and the deaths increased to 311,157.

However, the death toll continued to go down with the United States of America registering 617 deaths, UK 468 < Mexico and Brazil with 290 and 229 respectively.

In Italy, and other European countries, the numbers of deaths are around one hundred and below and in Africa, Egypt and South Africa were the most affected with 20 and 14 new deaths respectively.