Kagame Visits Disaster Affected Areas

This Saturday, President Paul Kagame visited areas of Nyabihu District which were recently devastated by heavy rains and floods.

Kagame toured Giciye bridge which is now being reconstructed to enable pedestrians from the area to access Shyira Hospital.

The President’s tour comes days after extended heavy rains last week killed 72 citizens and destroyed property and plantations in Nyabihu, Musanze, Gakenke, Ngororero and Muhanga districts.



The Ministry of Environment report indicates that over 3,000 hectares of crops, 124 roads, 64 bridges have been destroyed between January and April 2020.



Accompanied by Local Government Minister, Prof. Anastase Shyaka, the President assured residents that the government will support them through the hard times and asked Rwandans to remain resilient during these trying moments which are also coming at a time of the global coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile. the US government today donated $50,000 that will be used to support citizens affected by rain disasters in Rwanda.

The funds, close to Rwf50million donated by the United States Development Agency (USAID), will be channeled through Care International Rwanda to provide essential support to families affected by the recent disasters in the areas of Ngororero district.

“These include cooking utensils, blankets mosquito nets, and sanitary tools among others. We wish you peace,” said Peter Vrooman, the US ambassador to Rwanda.