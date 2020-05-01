Rwanda Confirms Six New COVID-19 Cases, Pushing Total At 249

Rwanda has registered 6 new cases of New Coronavirus out of 1,365 samples that were tested on Friday, May 1, 2020. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 249.

The Increase, as it has been reported since the last few days, has been attributed to cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All the active cases are in isolation in stable conditions, according to the Ministry of Health’s daily report.

The Ministry of Health also reported five new recovered patients, putting total recoveries at 109 while active cases are now 140 and zero deaths.

The new numbers come at a time the government partially reopened some businesses while some activities including prayer congregations, weddings, and school remain closed.

“The prevention measures announced by the government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds,” the Ministry of Health daily report reads.

“Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms jeopardizes public safety and will be punished in accordance with the applicable laws,” the report reads.

The key symptoms of COVID-19 are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to the medical professional, or as follows; toll-free number 114, WhatsApp number +250788202080, Email: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.