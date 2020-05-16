Rwanda Welcomes the Arrest of Felicien Kabuga

The National Public Prosecution Authority has welcomed the arrest of Felicien Kabuga, the most wanted Genocide fugitive in Paris- France on May 16.

the International Criminal Tribunal placed 11 charges against Kabuga in 2001, including «genocide», «conspiracy to commit genocide», «complicity in genocide», and «direct and public incitation to commit genocide». Also, he is accused of «assassination as a crime against humanity», «extermination as a crime against humanity», «rape as a crime against humanity», «persecutions on political, racial or religious grounds as crimes against humanity» in addition to various war crimes.

The key financier of the Genocide, Kabuga avoided all attempts to arrest him since the last 26 years from Rwanda, Switzerland, DR Congo, Kenya, Belgium to mention but a few but was finally arrested in France.

“The National Public Prosecution Authority welcomes the arrest of genocide fugitive Félicien Kabuga in France. Rwanda will continue to collaborate with the @UNIRMCT to ensure that justice is delivered,” the prosecution tweeted on Saturday.

Faustin Nkusi, the prosecution spokesperson told Kigali Today, that given that the residual mechanism has the Kabuga’s dossier and was following closely the tracking effort, Kabuga will be sent to Arusha for trial.

Nkusi further said that the arrest of Kabuga is a sign and cooperation and collaboration of Rwanda and international players including the Interpol.

“It sends a message to all genocide fugitives that it a matter of time, they will be arrested,” Nkusi said.

According to France prosecution, Kabuga was living in an apartment located in Asnières-sur-Seine on a fake identity which he obtained on complicity with his children.