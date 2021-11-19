AIMS, Airtel Launch Teachers’ Appreciation Campaign

Ask your friends if they have thanked their teachers, if not, the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences Rwanda (AIMS) reminds them to do so through “National Teacher Appreciation” campaign.

It was launched at AIMS headquarters in Kigali city on November 18. The campaign aims to honor and appreciate teachers and recognize their lasting contributions to education and society and the lives of their students.

“We are who we are because a teacher believed in us. We are confident that every act of teacher empowerment will bring us closer to the overarching goal of our teacher training program which aims at improving STEM learning outcomes for secondary school students and build a solid pipeline of talented African scientists,” Lydie Hakizimana, CEO of AIMS said.

The campaign will span from 18th November to 5th December 2021, with the awarding of 150 teachers across the country. AIMS says best teachers will be awarded depending on the innovations, community engagements and activities they are doing to promote Math and science, preparing and understanding of lessons, among others.

According to AIMS, there are a lot of selection criteria to be considered, including pedagogical tests that started last week.

The three-week campaign is a partnership of Ministry of Education, Airtel and AIMS under the theme “Teachers, Our Everyday Heroes”. A total of 150 teachers will be awarded by the end of the campaign on 5th December.

“Airtel is proud to be associated with Rwandan teachers through partnership with AIMS and we are delighted to take part in this campaign that will culminate in the recognition and rewarding of the best teachers in Rwanda,” Emmaneul Hamez, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director said.

“I am a product of my teachers and so are the staff at Airtel and as such, this campaign is close to our hearts as we seek to give back to our teachers,” Hamez added.

AIMS did not disclose the prizes for the best teachers, but says the intention of the campaign is to have all people who passed through the hands of teachers remember and thank them.