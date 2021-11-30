COVID-19: Rwanda Gives Booster Shot to 50+ Citizens

Rwandans aged 50 years and above and people suffering from non communicable diseases have become the first group to benefit the COVID-19 vaccine booster, the third dose.

“The City of Kigali is giving booster shots for COVID-19 to people aged 50 and above as well as to people of ages 30-49 who live with any of the Non-Communicable Diseases(NCDs) or other health conditions,” Rwanda Biomedical Center(RBC) announced today.

“Get your booster shot at any Health center close to you.”

Rwanda’s approval for the booster shot comes after several countries including Britain, Germany, France, Italy on top of South African countries confirmed a severer variant of Covid-19, Omicron.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), scientists are racing to study the new coronavirus variant as several cases were spotted in Europe with governments around the world announcing travel restrictions targeting southern Africa where it first emerged.

Rwanda has so far administered 5.9 million vaccines in first dose against 3.3 million of vaccines in second dose.

So far, 1342 people have died from COVID-19.