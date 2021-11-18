Rwanda Kungfu-Wushu to Resume Calendar Activities with National Championship

After the Ministry of Sports gave green light to various federations to resume sports activities, Rwanda Kungfu-wushu is resuming its games with national championship being debut activity.

Kungufu-wushu championship 2021 is scheduled on this coming Sunday 21st November at Amahoro stadium from 9-10am. The tournament will bring together 180 players (boys and girls) included in 31 teams from across the country.

“This competition comes after a long period of inactivity, which will be a good way to evaluate our standing position after a long absence from playing because of Covid-19,” said Marc Uwiragiye, president of Rwanda Kungufu-wushu.

“This will help us to better plan how to increase the intensity of our sport’s sustainable development as Rwanda celebrates the 50th anniversary of Rwanda and China relationship.”

Because of Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament will be attended by players of 10 to 35 years of age competing in two categories.

The first is demonstration (Taolu) which includes teenagers from 10 to 15 years old and adults from 16 years onward.