Rwandan Para Athletes win Gold Medals at Tunis World Grand Prix

TUNIS – Rwanda’s flag was raised high at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunis after Emmanuel Niyibizi and Clementine Uwiduhaye delivered outstanding performances, each securing gold medals in their respective 400m events.

The competition, which brought together athletes from multiple countries in one of the key stops on the Para athletics calendar, featured strong performances across track and field disciplines.

Rwanda’s representatives stood out with determination and consistency, adding to the country’s growing presence in international para sport.

In a statement shared by the Ministry of Sports, the two athletes were celebrated for their achievements, with their performances described as a moment of national pride.

“Representing with pride! Congratulations to Emmanuel Niyibizi and Clementine Uwiduhaye for their outstanding performances at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix Tunis. Emmanuel claimed gold in the 400m, while Clementine added to Rwanda’s medal tally with a gold in the 400m after winning bronze in the 100m the previous day.”

Niyibizi delivered a commanding run in the men’s 400m, maintaining control of the race from the early stages and finishing strongly to secure the top podium position. His victory marked one of Rwanda’s notable highlights in the event, reflecting steady progress in middle-distance para athletics.

Uwiduhaye also impressed in the women’s category, completing a successful two-day performance in Tunis.

After earning bronze in the 100m on the opening day, she returned to the track with renewed focus to win gold in the 400m, strengthening Rwanda’s medal count at the competition.

The Grand Prix in Tunis is known for attracting a wide field of elite para athletes from across Africa and beyond, serving as an important platform for competition and preparation ahead of major international championships.

This year’s edition once again featured strong participation and competitive races across classifications.

Rwanda’s success in Tunis adds to a growing list of international achievements in para athletics, where athletes continue to gain experience and exposure on the global stage.

The performances by Niyibizi and Uwiduhaye also reflect ongoing investment in para sport development and the increasing competitiveness of Rwandan athletes in regional and international events.

Rwanda’s delegation at the Tunis Grand Prix comprises different athletes, four of whom hail from Musanze district, led by the Technical Director Dieudonné Mujyambere. The double gold performance stands as a strong statement of progress and resilience on the track.

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