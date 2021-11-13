Very Thankful, Proud to Serve My Country – Ex-Presidential Candidate Mpayimana

Philippe Mpayimana, Presidential candidate in the 2017 Presidential elections in Rwanda has shared his sentiments upon his appointment to serve in a senior central government position.

Mpayimana, the candidate who barely earned 0.5% in the elections was appointed as Senior Expert for Security Engagement in the newly created Ministry of National Unity and Civic Angagement/MINUBUMWE by the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by President Paul Kagame.

“During the cabinet meeting that was chaired by President Paul Kagame, I was given a responsibility to senzitize Rwandans in different walks of life to adhere to programmes of national unity. I am thankful, I am thankful and I am ready,” Mpayimana wrote in his twitter handle.

Several people also welcomed Mpayimana’s appointment and wished him well.

Minister of Local Government Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi wrote on his twitter handle:

“Congratulations to Mr. Philippe Mpayimana and welcome on field. You have our support in your new responsibilities in Kigali.”

Gatabazi ended his tweet with a tag “@RwandainFrance“.

Mpayimana who lost the 2017 elections had expressed his intentions to lead Rwanda for 7 years from exile in France.

Upon losing the elections that were won by RPF candidate Paul Kagame, he was not heard anymore in Rwandan politics.

Apparently, he returned to France but kept in touch with Rwanda, and, to some extent, continued to show interest on his home country.

Among other positions, in the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion Ms. Mireille Batamuriza was appointed Permanent Secretary.

Anita Kayirangwa was also appointed in Minubumwe as Executive Director of National Unity, Itorero and Citizenship Education.

At the Institute of Legal Practice and Development, Dr. Yves Sezirahiga was appointed Vice Rector for Academic.

In the High Education Council, the cabinet appointed civil servants in eight positions.

The cabinet further revised the measures in place meant to fight the spread of COVID-19.

More good news for example can be reported in the public transport sector where buses will carry passengers at full capacity on seats and 50% for standing passengers.

Places of worship are now allowed to accommodate 75% of their full capacity.

Curfew starts at midnight and ends at 4AM, but businesses close at 11PM.