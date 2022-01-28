Gasogi United FC Boss Threatens To Withdraw From Rwanda Premier League

The owner of Gasogi United FC, Kakooza Nkuriza Charles aka KNC, has threatened to withdraw from the Rwanda premier league, citing malpractice and unprofessionalism of referees, the condition he termed as “dirt.”

Gasogi FC is a local Football club competing for the Rwanda premier league trophy.

The attempt to withdraw from the tournament followed a referee’s decision to cancel the equalizing goal for Gasogi United FC against Rayon Sport FC, saying the goal scorer was “offside” according to a lineman.

The match ended with Rayon Sport 1:0 Gasogi United FC.

After the match, KNC who seemed angry and frustrated informed the media that he was withdrawing from the local league. However, he has not yet written an official withdrawal letter to the football regulating body, Rwanda Football Federation.

“Cancellation of our genuine goal was done intentionally because I condemned bribery in referee’s commission. The Federation is full of mafias, dirt and other things. We have reached the decision of withdrawing from the tournament,” angry KNC told the media yesterday.

According to KNC, if the Rwanda premier league continues with unprofessionalism and bribery tendencies, it may end up trigger confrontations outside or in the pitch in the future.

However, he pointed out that Gasogi United FC players will continue to train, but they will not participate in the tournament.

Rayon Sport’s skipper Mico Justin scored during the controversial match, pocketing three points for the blues. Rayon Sport now has 26 points and on 3rd position of the Rwanda premier league table standings.

Gasogi United FC sits on 11th position with 16 points.

It’s not the first-time people accused local referees of corruption. In 2018, former FERWAFA General Secretary Francois Regis Uwayezu and former Competitions Commissioner Eric Ruhumiriza were arrested by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on September 12.

The then RIB spokesperson Modeste Mbabazi confirmed to KT Press that “RIB was conducting an investigation regarding CAF bribe allegations by the Ferwafa officials.”

The allegation spread across media outlets when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referee Jackson Pavaza claimed to have been offered a bribe by Ferwafa officials with intention to manipulate the 2019 AFCON Qualifier between Rwanda and Cote d’Ivoire.