APR’s Unbeaten Run Ends With Defeat to Mukura

Mukura VS has ended APR’s unbeaten run of 50 games in the national football league by beating the defending champions 1-0 on Tuesday at Kigali Stadium.

The match, which was initially scheduled Monday, was abandoned mid-flow due to heavy rains and a waterlogged Kigali Stadium pitch.

Nyarugabo Moise had put Mukura in front when the referee decided to postpone the game.

On Tuesday, both teams started with the same players who were in the original lineups on Monday and the play resumed at the point which it was halted in the 46th minute.

APR dominated play throughout much of Tuesday’s game and threatened an improbable comeback but their forwards were kept under control.

It was a well-drilled victory for the Huye-based side who finished the game with ten men after Jibril Akuki was sent off in late stages of the game for a second yellow card.

Despite the defeat, reigning champions APR maintained their two-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.