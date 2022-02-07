Huye Man Pronounced Dead, Burial Arranged, Found Alive in Hospital

A family man in Rusagara village of Mbazi sector, Huye district was mistakenly taken for dead until the family arranged his burial last week.

According to our Kinyarwanda reporter, Gervais Byangabiza from Rusagara was allegedly wounded by Théogène Sibongiriye, a neighbor on the forehead with two scissors for gardening after a short dispute.

Byangabiza would later find himself at Sovu health centre, and, after basic aid, he was referred to Kabutare hospital where he was admitted.

Following a document from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and sector officials according to which the person had died, local leaders encouraged the neighbors to raise fund and help the family prepare the funeral service.

After all was set, the bereaved family headed to Kabutare mortuary, only to find that it was not his place.

After thorough checking, Byangabiza was found in one patients’ room taking breakfast and being taken care of by the hospital.

Meanwhile Byangabiza was discharged while the person who is alleged to have wounded him was arrested but neighbors are still wondering how the former was counted among the dead.