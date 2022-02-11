Israel Embassy to Boost Access to Clean Water in Nyamagabe

The Israel Ambassador to Rwanda has promised to support residents of Nyamagabe district access water and improve tourism activities in the southern district.

Ambassador, Ron Adam, made the revelation on Thursday while paying a visit to the Southern Province district on the invitation of the district Mayor, Hildebrand Niyomwungeri.

The visit was aimed at both parties discussing possible cooperation for sustainable economic growth.of the district, mainly in access to clean water and renewable energy.

“We are thinking of interesting partners who will be able to provide clean drinking water to some of the residents of Nyamagabe,” Amb. Adam said.

The proposed water project, Adam said, will tap in on ground water in the area and is expected to cover three cells in the district.



This will enable the district to increase its citizens’ access to clean water which is currently at 84.5% a figure that includes 4.1% of the citizens with clean water in their homes, 12.7% access to public water sources and 67.5% fetching from clean water wells.

Ambassador Adam also visited the Kitabi Eco Center in Nyamagabe and said he was impressed by the beauty of the area and the potential of the Center as a tourist destination. Following a request of the district to partner with the embassy in reviving tourism activities at the center and other touristic spots in the area, Amb. Adam said that this is something that can be considered and well planned so as to entice potential investors.

Amb. Adam and district officials also took part in a symbolic tree planting exercise aimed at protecting the vast green environment in the semi-mountainous terrain that covers the southern district.