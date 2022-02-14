President Kagame in Doha on Working Visit

President Paul Kagame arrived in Doha, Qatar on Monday morning, on an official visit, according to sources in the Gulf country.

The Head of State and the accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival at Doha International Airport by Ibrahim Youssef Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Misfir Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Rwanda, and François Nkurikiyimfura, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the country.

According to reports, President Kagame will among things discuss different projects Rwanda and Qatar were working on before the Covid-19 outbreak with the view of reviving them. Qatar has over the years expressed interest investing in different sectors in Rwanda including aviation, tourism and trade, among others.

While in Doha, President Kagame is expected to hold talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. President Kagame last visited Qatar in October last year.