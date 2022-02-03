President Kagame Meets President Kenyatta in Nairobi

President Paul Kagame has today met with President Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya where they discussed bilateral and regional affairs.

News from Nairobi indicate that during the meeting, President Kenyatta and President Kagame discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport.

The two leaders also discussed emerging issues concerning the region and the continent.

On trade, President Kenyatta said Rwanda’s strategic position in the region makes it an important trading partner to Kenya especially as a gateway to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the wider Great Lakes Region market.

He welcomed Rwanda’s move to re-open its Gatuna border with Uganda, saying it will ease the movement of goods and people between the two neighbouring countries.

To enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries, President Kenyatta called on Rwanda to diversify its imports from Kenya and continue taking advantage of the improved services at the Port of Mombasa to facilitate the movement of goods.

The Kenyan leader assured his Rwandan counterpart of Kenya’s commitment to ensuring the two countries collaborate in championing the ideals of the East African Community for the benefit of the people of the region.

The two leaders also affirmed their commitment to working together to find lasting solutions to conflicts facing Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, saying Kenya and Rwanda will continue to play a leading role in promoting dialogue and peace amongst the warring parties.