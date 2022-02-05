Rayon Sports Settles For A Draw Against Police in a Friendly Game

Musaa Essenu, the striker who recently joined Rayon Sport from Bul Fc has registered his first goal by scoring the Gikundiro’s leading goal against Rwanda National Police sponsored side Police Fc.

Rayon sports took a lead on the 8th minute through former Bul striker, but their celebrations could last 78 minutes before Iyabivuze Osé scored the equalizer on 81 minute and the game ended 1-1.

Musa Essenu after scoring opener goal

It was Manuel da Silva Paixão Santos’s first game as Rayon Sports new head coach after he was unveiled on this Wednesday as the savior of the Club that finishes on 3rd position with 26points in the first leg games of Primus National League 2021-2022.

Apart from head coach, Rayon sports Was also testing their new signings including Ugandan born Musa Essenu, Christopher Bukuru and Ishimwe Kevin

Rayon sports’ captain Muhire Kevin in action

Coach Manuel da Silva Paixão on touch line