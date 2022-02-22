Tour du Rwanda 2022: Colombian Jhonatan Restrepo Wins Longest Stage

Colombian, Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia from the Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli club has won the longest stage of Tour du Rwanda 2022. The stage involved riders racing from Kigali to Rubavu, a distance of 155.9 kilometers.

Valencia won yellow jersey after using 3hr 54,10 seconds to reach the finish line. In the second position is Axel Laurence from B&B Hotels-KTM from France, followed by Ruiz Angel Madrazo from the Burgos BH, Spain.

On the fourth position is Tesfazion Natneal from Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli club, Eritrea and on the fifth position is Jesse Ewart from Bike Aid, Ireland.

On this stage, Seth Hakizimana was the nearest Rwandan rider in 23rd place, 31 seconds behind winner Jhonatan Restrepo.

The 14th Tour du Rwanda has attracted UCI World Tour teams, professional continental teams, continental teams as well as national teams.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race’s last three editions.

Rwanda is being represented by the national team and Benediction Ignite, a professional cycling club.

Yesterday, Sandy Dujardin from TotalEnergies, France won stage two of the Tour du Rwanda 2022 after clocking 3 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.

Tomorrow, stage four continues in Kigali-Gicumbi, a distance of 124 kilometers.