Tour du Rwanda 2022: Sandy Dujardin Wins Stage One 

Sandy Dujardin from TotalEnergies, France has won stage one of the Tour du Rwanda 2022 after clocking 3 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.

The stage involved a race from Kigali-Rwamagana, and rotating Rwamagana city, the distance that covers 148 kilometers.

In the second position is Axel Laurence from B&B Hotels-KTM also from France, while on the third position came Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan from the Drone Hopper–Androni from Colombia.

Coming on the fourth position is Henok Mulubrhan from Bike aid, Eritrea.

Renus Byiza Uhiriwe was the best local rider coming on fifth position. He was part of a big sprint finish.

The 14th Tour du Rwanda has attracted UCI World Tour teams, professional continental teams as well as national teams.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race’s last three editions.

Rwanda is represented by the national team and Benediction Ignite, a professional cycling club.

Tomorrow, Tour du Rwanda continues with stage two, riders racing from Kigali-Rubavu (152 km).