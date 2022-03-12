BAL: DUC Beats Rwanda’s REG to Register their First Win

Dakar Université Club known as DUC registered their first group stage win after 92-86 over Rwanda Energy Group- REG.

Senegal side was playing alongside the home crowd and taking an early lead in the first quarter that ended on 19 over 16 of REG.

The Rwandan boys improved in the second quarter while leading it with 24 points on 21 for the Senegalese. The first half ended on same score 40-40.

The second half started with intense on DUC side and secured the win of third quarter on 24 points against 21 of REG.

The fourth quarter and the last one was so entertaining on Senegalese side with their fans in Dakar Arena where they helped them to dominate Rwandan side REG BBC and won it on 28-25. Thus, the game ended on 92 points of DUC over 86 of REG BBC as final score.

Even though REG BBC has secured their last two consecutive win, they are not yet qualified to play the finals that scheduled in May this year at Kigali Arena (Rwanda).

REG BBC will return in the pitch on this Sunday by facing the last year finalist Union Sportive Monastirienne in the third game of Sahara conference group.