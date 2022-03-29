Carlos Alós Ferrer Appointed As National Coach of Rwanda ‘Amavubi Stars’

The long wait is over! Carlos Alós Ferrer, 47 has been appointed National Head Coach for the national football team – Amavubi replacing Rwanda’s Vincent Mashami whose contract was terminated las month.

Ferrez, a Spanish professional football coach holds UEFA Pro coaching license. His work will include preparations for the 2023 CAF, CHAN and upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Carlos has experience in football, previously having been the technical Director of FC Barcelona as well as head coach for different professional clubs in Europe and Africa (AS FAR Rabat in Botola Pro League, Enosis in Cyprus 1st Division,etc..).

He also served as Kazakhstan National team coach.