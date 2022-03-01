Nigerian Star Timaya Up for Jazz Junction

After two years without staging any concert due to covid19 pandemic, Jazz Junction returns with Nigerian famous dance hall and ragga star Timaya real name Inetim Timaya Odon.

RG consults organizing Jazz Junction as usual posted three artists on its twitter platform and those include Timaya from Nigeria, Mbosso of Tanzania and Buju.

They asked revellers to select one musician they would like to see on stage and Timaya emerged as the much-loved one via comments.

After the selection, organisers are believed to be in talks with Timaya’s team as well as preparing the massive Jazz Junction come back show which was among the elite music events before Covid-19 outbreak.

The dates, ticket prices and a venue are yet to be communicated soon.

The last Jazz junction show was held in 2020, headlined by Nigerian music star Joe Boy, who thrilled music lovers.

The show also included energetic performances by local performers including Davis D and Niyo Bosco.

The founder of DM music label Timaya is famous across the globe due to his hit songs like Dance featuring P-Square’s Rude Boy, Sanko, Don Dada, Bang Bang, Balance, Woyo to mention but a few.

Through his record label DM, Timaya has managed to produce Africa’s finest musicians like Runtown and Patoranking, who is also a great artist with many of his songs enjoying local airwaves.

Born on 15 August 1980, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Timaya grew up as part of a large family; the youngest of fifteen children in Agip Estate, Garden City.

His father was a banker and his mother a retailer. For his early education, he attended Assemblies of God Nursery and Primary School, while his secondary school education began at Nkpolu Oroworukwo in Port Harcourt.