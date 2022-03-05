Rwanda Lifts COVID-19 Curfew, Land Borders to Reopen Since March 2020

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on March 4 lifted several Covid-19 restrictions, including lifting the existing curfew of midnight to 4am, except for bars and concerts which have to close at 2am.

Rwanda also announced it will reopen land borders on March 7-two years since they were closed on March 12, 2020, following the new Coronavirus outbreak. The decision means that borders with Uganda and Burundi are now open.

The move to ease Covid-19 preventive measures came as the government announced that Rwanda is closing in on having 70 percent of the targeted population fully vaccinated. However, vaccination requirements remain in place for people to access key services.

“Citizens and Rwanda residents must be fully vaccinated in order to access public places. Fully vaccinated means having two doses and a booster shot when eligible (administered months after the second dose),” the statement said, adding that people attending any event must present a negative Covld-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to meeting.

“Land borders shall re-open starting Monday March 7th, 2022. People may be subject to random Covid-19 testing by the Ministry of Health upon entry,”

“Curfew is lifted. However, night clubs, live bands, bars, receptions, and betting activities shall close by 2:00 AM,” reads the new measures, which will be reviewed in a month’s time.

More details coming….