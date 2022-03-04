Bafana Bafana: Knowless, Fireman and BullDog Hit Hard Against Local Music Critics

Three local stars namely Knowless Butera, Fireman and BullDog are now the talk of the city following their “Bafana Bafana” a new collabo whose video clip released yesterday.

In African tradition’s attire dominated by a Nigerian costume mixed with Rwanda’s, the trio made a stage of a king palace where Knowless is queen and the two co a king and probably a prince respectively.

Carried in the Rwanda’s traditional transport mean of the bride – ingobyi which is woven from trees of natural forests, Knowless said that some people started as their critics, but ended up becoming their esteemed fans.

In the music jargons with broken Kinyarwanda, Knowless said: “At the beginning they were ignorant of the local music, or they were just indifferent. We just supplied them with music content and in the end, they are no longer calling us street guys-mayibobo.”

Then came Fireman saying that “to some extent, this music which cost my life a lot was not getting rewards, rather, people would say that mine was a cacophony or just some noise.”

“I refused to beg, accepted to suffer and studied the field to understand real friends and hypocrites,” he said.

The artists warned that they are here to stay after the concerts and entertainment were allowed again.

They included in their clip a GOAT, which represents an imagined abbreviation that goes like GREAT OF ALL TIMES.