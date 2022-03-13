Rwanda Premier League: Kiyovu Comes on Top, APR and Mukura Share Spoil

Kiyovu sports are now temporary the Rwanda premier league table leaders after day 21 of the league, this comes today after collecting all three points against the western based Etincelles, the game ended one null (1-0).

Mugenzi Bienvenue was the hero of the day after his earlier goal on 15 minutes of the game.

In the Southern Province, Mukura Victory sports continues their rich vein of form as they equalized with Army sponsored, APR FC at the Huye Stadium.

It took just twenty-three minutes on the clock for Kwitonda to fire his side(APR) ahead before Opoku scored the equalizer on 65 minutes via penalty.

Even though APR FC are still in the title race, they are now two points behind the table leaders Kiyovu Sports.

Rayon Sports Football Club is still in a dilemma after its winless streak continued with a draw against Espoir FG on saturday .

Espoir’s striker Ndikumana Trésor scored the leading goal on 14minutes of the game before blues’ new ingredient Musa Essenu equalised on the 40th minute.

Other games

Marines 1-1 Police FC

Gasogi Utd 1-1 Etoile de l’Est

Rutsiro fc 1-1 Bugesera

Monday 14th march

As Kigali vs Gicumbi FC (Kigali Stadium, 15h00)

Gorilla FC vs Musanze FC ( Kigali Stadium,15h00)