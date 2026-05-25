Libya’s Al Ahly Ly Advances to 2026 BAL Semifinals with Decisive Win Over Tunisia’s Club Africain

Libya’s Al Ahly Ly became the third team to secure a spot in the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) semifinals after defeating Tunisia’s Club Africain 98-80.
Al Ahly Ly entered the decisive second leg holding a slim one-point aggregate advantage after edging Club Africain 88-87 in the opening encounter. While the Libyan side aimed to protect their lead, Club Africain took the court with a clear mission: overturn the deficit and keep their championship hopes alive.
Game Breakdown
Al Ahly Ly started strong, taking a 30-20 lead in the first quarter to stretch their aggregate advantage. Club Africain’s Gueye Makhtar led his team with nine points early on, while Major Machar Deng and Williams Kennedy Donovan each contributed seven points for Al Ahly Ly.
Club Africain bounced back in the second quarter, winning the frame 24-20 to chip away at the lead. However, Al Ahly Ly maintained their composure to head into halftime ahead 50-44.
The Libyan side regained complete control in the third quarter, dominating the period 23-13 to extend their lead to 73-57 and put the game firmly out of reach.
Al Ahly Ly maintained their offensive momentum through Charles Edward Mbere and Williams Kennedy Donovan in the final frame. Winning the fourth quarter 25-23, they sealed a commanding 98-80 victory to book their semifinal ticket alongside Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers and Egypt’s Al Ahly.
What’s Next
Al Ahly Ly will face the winner of the matchup between Angola’s Petro de Luanda and Tanzania’s Dar City, who play their second leg later today. Dar City currently holds the upper hand after defeating Petro de Luanda 88-82 in their first meeting.