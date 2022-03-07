Volleyball Federation’s Jado Castar Sentence Reduced to Eight Months

The High Court of Kigali has today sentenced Jean de Dieu Bagirisha mostly known as Jado Castar to eight (8) months in jail over forgery.

Bagirishya, renowned journalist and second vice president of Rwanda Volleyball Federation in charge of Operations was initially (October 2021) sentenced by Gasabo Intermediate court.

The later handed him two years in jail after ruling that he used forged documents in exercising his functions and duties.

The defendant appealed against the sentence at the High Court.

Bagirishya’s case emerged during the Africa Nations Volleyball Championship in September last year when participant Nigeria filed an official complaint challenging the nationality of four Rwandan players from female team.

After a three day stalemate, it was agreed that the hosts Rwanda are removed from the tournament, previous games forfeited and the players in question as well as the federation get suspended.

Subsequent to the suspension of the National Women’s Volleyball Team from the tournament, investigation followed and led to arrest of Bagirishya, September 20, 2021.

Considering the period of time he has spent in jail, mathematically Bagirishya would walk out of the Nyarugenge Prison in the next two months.