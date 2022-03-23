Water Aid, Partners Renew Commitment In Diseases Prevention

As the country celebrates World Water Day(March 22), Water Aid and partners have registered success stories that they believe, is a strong foundation to the continued contribution to clean water and sanitation efforts in Rwandan community.

BRALIRWA Plc, the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation (HAF), and WaterAid in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of Health have announced yet a new contribution to Rwanda’s efforts in COVID-19 mitigation.

Leading the effort, HAF has contributed to the implementation of national/government-led behavior change campaigns and government to improve WASH facilities in key locations.

The campaign is centered to proper hygiene behaviors, such as handwashing with soap and water which is one of the most cost-effective measures to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

The partnership started in 2020 with Phase I with a donation of EUR200,000 to build eight public hand washing facilities, hence reaching 18,250 people through a large-scale hygiene campaign on social, digital, and mass media.

As the pandemic continued in 2021, HAF extended the support with another EUR200,000 for Phase II of the response program.

To further support communities in 2022, Phase III is currently being developed and HAF expressed its intention to fund an additional EUR225,000 to support WASH activities in Rwanda.

In this endevour, communities benefited from interventions including seven(7) healthcare facilities newly connected to water supply. The health centers that benefited include Shaba in Nyamagabe District, Gahengeri in Rwamagana District, Mwogo of Bugesera and then Bulinda, Basa, Nyacyonga, and Rwanyakayaga healthcare facilities of Rubavu District.

The support also include 3 water pipelines and 12 water points constructed and 10 permanent handwashing facilities constructed at Healthcare facilities.

This is on top of 141, 000 people that benefited water supply.

Meanwhile, the large scale hygiene behaviour change campaign that benefited millions of audience was conducted through the mainstream media, outreach campaigns, dissemination of print materials, soap operas, among others.