Water Aid, Partners Renew Commitment In Diseases Prevention

Inauguration of water point in Gahengeri, Rwamagana district

As the country celebrates World Water Day(March 22), Water Aid and partners have registered  success stories that they believe, is a strong foundation to the continued contribution to clean water and sanitation efforts in Rwandan community.

BRALIRWA  Plc,  the  HEINEKEN  Africa  Foundation  (HAF),  and WaterAid in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of Health have announced  yet a new contribution to Rwanda’s efforts in COVID-19 mitigation.

Leading the effort, HAF  has contributed  to  the  implementation  of  national/government-led  behavior change campaigns and government to improve WASH facilities in key locations.

The campaign is centered to proper hygiene behaviors, such as handwashing with soap and water which is one of the most cost-effective measures to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

The partnership started in 2020 with Phase I with a donation of EUR200,000 to build eight public hand washing facilities, hence reaching 18,250 people through a large-scale hygiene campaign  on  social,  digital,  and  mass  media.

As  the  pandemic  continued  in  2021,  HAF extended the support with another  EUR200,000 for Phase II of the response program.

To further  support  communities  in  2022,  Phase  III  is  currently  being  developed  and  HAF expressed  its  intention  to  fund  an  additional  EUR225,000  to  support  WASH  activities  in Rwanda.

In this endevour, communities  benefited  from  interventions including seven(7) healthcare  facilities newly connected  to  water supply. The health centers that benefited include Shaba  in  Nyamagabe District, Gahengeri in Rwamagana District, Mwogo of Bugesera and then Bulinda,  Basa,  Nyacyonga,  and  Rwanyakayaga  healthcare  facilities  of Rubavu District.

The support also include 3 water pipelines and 12 water points constructed and 10 permanent  handwashing  facilities  constructed  at  Healthcare  facilities.

This is on top of  141, 000 people that benefited water supply.

Meanwhile, the large scale hygiene behaviour change campaign that benefited millions of audience was conducted through the mainstream media, outreach campaigns, dissemination of print materials, soap operas, among others.

 

