EAC: Regional Leaders Expected in Nairobi for Mini-Peace Summit

A meeting bringing together Heads of States from the East African Community (EAC) is expected to take place in Nairobi, Kenya this Thursday, to discuss peace and security in the region.

According to Twitter account of the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the leaders who will attend the mini-summit include President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the host President Uhuru Kenyatta, and currently chair of the EAC, President Paul Kagame, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and the President of Burundi, Maj. Gen Évariste Ndayishimiye.

#RDC 20.04.2022|#Nairobi

Le Chef de l'État, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo séjourne,depuis cette nuit, à Nairobi (Kenya) en prévision du Mini-Sommet quintipartite consacré à la paix et à la sécurité de l'E.A.C, qui s'ouvre ce jeudi. pic.twitter.com/PjpV0xFDCX — Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) April 20, 2022

According to the tweets, President Tshisekedi arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday evening for the summit which opens today while Burundi’s Ntare Rushatsi House, the President’s Official account, confirmed that President Ndayishimiye departed for Nairobi.

Dubbed the Quintipartite Mini-Summit, the meeting will dwell on the peace and security situation in the region, key among other issues, the situation in Eastern DRC, the latest entrants of the regional bloc.

#Burundi: Sur invitation de son Homologue du #Kenya SE Uhuru Kenyatta, le Président Evariste #Ndayishimiye a pris l’avion à destination de Nairobi pour prendre part à un Sommet des Chefs d'Etat sur la situation dans la Région qui aura lieu ce 21 avril 2022 au @StateHouseKenya. pic.twitter.com/CJDX3ZOKJh — Ntare Rushatsi House (@NtareHouse) April 21, 2022

The mini-summit which was agreed upon on March 30, is a follow up on the one that took place on March 8 where the leaders met in Nairobi for the official accession of the DRC in the EAC.

Among other subjects, the resurgence of M23 in Eastern DRC is expected to dominate the conversation. Both the EAC and State House Kenya were yet to communicate about the meeting by press time.

More details to follow…..