Rayon Sports Beat Musanze to Reach Peace Cup Quarter-finals

Rayon Sports advanced to the Peace Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening after beating Musanze FC 3-1 at Kigali Stadium. They will face Bugesera in the next round.

Having played a goalless draw a week earlier, Rayon Sports strolled into the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Rayon Sports had a better start to the game, controlling much of the possession but they were lacking when it came to the decisive final metres.

It wasn’t until the 23rd minute when Blaise Nishimwe broke the deadlock when he netted the rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Musanze defense.

After the break, Rayon Sports started where they left off and doubled their lead early in the second half when Clement Niyigena rose high and headed home a pinpoint corner from Iranzi Jean Claude.

Musanze’s only goal came in the 61st minute after Samuel Ndizeye conceded a penalty. Samson Ikechukwu stepped up and beat Olivier Kwizera from the spot but it was never likely to be more than a consolation goal.

Rayon Sports then piled pressure on Musanze and bagged a third goal in the 70th minute through Musa Essenu’s header.

Musanze went down to 10 men after Idrissa Niyitegeka received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

With this result Rayon Sports advance to the quarter-finals where they will face Bugesera who knocked out Gicumbi FC.

Peace Cup last 16 results

Tuesday, April 19

Mukura VS 1-3 Etoile de l’est (agg 2-3)

Kiyovu 1-2 Marines (agg 2-2)

Sunrise 0-1 Gasogi United (agg 1-2)

Police FC 2-0 La Jeunesse FC ( agg 4-2)

Wednesday, April 20

AS Kigali 0-0 Etincelles (agg 2-2)

Bugesera 1-0 Gicumbi (agg 1-0)

Rayon Sports 3-1 Musanze FC (agg 3-1)

Thursday, April 21

APR FC vs Amagaju (agg 1-0)