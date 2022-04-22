King Faisal Hospital Designated A Teaching Hospital

Rwanda has added King Faisal Hospital(KFH), a referral hospital in Kigali on its list of teaching hospitals effective April 21, according to the Prime Minister office.

Owing to the fact that it is a multi-specialty hospital with clinical training and research, a communique that was signed on April 21, the Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente informed the CEO of the decision to give it this status of a teaching hospital.

KFH is joining two hospitals that have hold this status for several years now namely Huye University Teaching Hospital commonly known as CHUB and Kigali University Teaching Hospital, famously known as CHUK.

KFH will serve as teaching hospital for the approved programs at the university of Rwanda.

The programs, reads part of the communique, include the recently approved Fellowship and Residency Programs.

A legal tool/framework shall further define the collaboration framework in the education and training for Health Professionals, according to the communique.

The Prime Minister tasked the Ministry of Health to further fine-tune and to provide guidelines of this partnership.

Moreover, the communique directed that the Ministry of Health and the University of Rwanda will appoint the academic staff to implement the training programs in all teaching hospitals.