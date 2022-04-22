Rwanda Resumes Battle Against Asbestos

Rwanda has launched a new campaign that intends to replace asbestos roof covers which has been proven hazardous construction material.

The campaign that started on April 12 finds its justification in the current figures. Since 2009, the country has managed to remove 1.2 million square meters of asbestos roofs out of 1.7 million square meters, a performance of 72.8%.

“Given 456,429.2 remaining square meters of asbestos that are still on buildings, this calls for enhanced and continued public awareness activities, senzitizing the general public about the dangers and accelerating the removal of the remaining asbestos,” part of a communique reads.

On top of public buildings which largely include schools and hospitals, the government seeks to bring the matter to the attention of other people with individual buildings.

A roadmap was designed whereby Rwanda Housing Authority will do field visit in every district of the country between April 12 to May 12, 2022.

They intend to meet local leaders and the communities to encourage them to replace asbestos roofs.