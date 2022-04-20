Meghan Nimwiza Quits Miss Rwanda Organisation for Greener Pasture

Meghan Nimwiza, the Miss Rwanda 2019 quits her job of Director of Communication at Miss Rwanda organization.Nimwiza bids farewell to the organization allegedly for a juicy position at Prime Cement Ltd, a cement factory from Musanze district where she might be part of Promotion team.

She has been with the organizers of Miss Rwanda competition for the last four years.

‘We would like to inform the general public that Nimwiza Meghan has departed Miss Rwanda organization. We are very appreciative for the hard work she has done for us as Director of communication. We wish her all the best success in future endeavors,” reads a message from Miss Rwanda organisation.

The above notice raised eyebrows for social media users especially those interested in Miss Rwanda operations, some even alleging that there has been rift between Meghan and Miss Rwanda organization.

However, those with inside information revealed that she indeed got a new job at Prime Cement Limited, though

Miss Meghan hasn’t yet confirmed it.