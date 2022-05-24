Ferwacy Election: Electoral Committee Releases List of Candidates

Rwanda cycling federations electoral committee released final candidates ahead of coming federation’s new committee elections.

Incumbent president Abdallah Murenzi, submitted his candidacy on the same post.

The Federation top management also includes the posts of 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary General and advisers.

According to the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) electoral committee, there is one candidate on the post of 1st Vice Presidents, KARANGWA François from Cycling Club for All (CCA).

Candidate on the post of second vice president is 2nd Vice President KAYIREBWA Liliane from Bugesera Cycling Team.

The candidate for the Secretary General post is MUNYANKINDI Benoit from BENEDICTION Cycling Club.

Treasurer post has also got only one candidate INGABIRE Assia from Kigali Cycling Club.

On the post of Advisors, candidates include Me BAYISABE Irenee, NTEMBE Jean Bosco, KARAMBIZI Rabini-Hamin and UMULISA Rita Delphine.

Elections will be held on September 29, 2022.