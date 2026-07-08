Engen Rwanda Fuels 2026 Mountain Gorilla Rally

As the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally 2026, gets underway in only three days, Engen Rwanda has confirmed its support as the Official Fuel Partner of the continental championship, which is expected to feature more than 35 international crews.

The rally will bring together competitors from seven participating nations and will cover 18 special stages over a total distance of 397.52km, with action taking place on the Kigali and Bugesera–Nemba routes.

Explaining why Engen Rwanda chose to become the Official Fuel Partner of the Mountain Gorilla Rally, Linda Black Muhirwa the Engen Rwanda Marketing Manager, said the competition provides the company with an ideal platform to showcase its brand to Rwandans and international participants.

“Motorsport gives us a stage to show Rwandans and all participants who Engen Rwanda really is, beyond the forecourt. The Mountain Gorilla Rally reaches an audience that is passionate, engaged and proud of what Rwandan motorsport has become, and it’s exactly where we want to build a long-term presence in this category, starting now.”

She added: “As Official Fuel Partner of the Mountain Gorilla Rally, we’ll be with the drivers, crews and fans every step of the way, and sharing that journey with our customers.”

Speaking about how the partnership reflects Engen Rwanda’s commitment to supporting local sports and communities, Muhirwa emphasized the company’s belief in investing in initiatives that inspire people and unite communities.

“At Engen Rwanda, we believe in supporting platforms that inspire people and bring communities together. The Mountain Gorilla Rally is more than a motorsport event; it celebrates determination, teamwork and excellence, values that resonate strongly with our brand. By investing in local motorsport, we’re not only supporting an exciting sporting event but also contributing to the growth of a community that continues to make Rwanda proud.”

Beyond the battle among Rwanda’s top drivers, this year’s edition has attracted several accomplished international competitors. Among the notable names are three time Mountain Gorilla Rally winners, Giancarlo Davite, and Karan Patel, who claimed consecutive victories in 2022, 2023, and 2024 are also expected to compete.

Other experienced entrants include Indian driver Naveen Puligilla and legendary co driver Musa Sherif, who arrive in Rwanda fresh from making history with a WRC3 podium at the 2026 Safari Rally Kenya.

Also returning from Kenya are the inspirational mother-daughter crew of Tinashe Gatimu and Caroline Gatimu. Earlier this year, the Kenyan pair became the first mother-daughter duo to complete the WRC Safari Rally Kenya three consecutive times, adding another remarkable chapter to their African rallying journey.

The duo now heads to the Land of a Thousand Hills, where they will compete in the ARC4/RC4 category aboard their Ford Fiesta at the 2026 Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally.

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