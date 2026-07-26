NCBA Junior Golf Series Helps Shape Rwanda’s Next Generation of Golfers

KIGALI – Rwanda’s next generation of golfers showcased their growing talent and competitive spirit as the 2026 NCBA Junior Golf Series concluded at Kigali Golf Resort, with young players competing across multiple age categories.

The tournament, now steadily becoming a launchpad for the country’s future stars is part of NCBA’s regional junior golf program and continues to provide young golfers with valuable exposure while strengthening Rwanda’s pipeline of talent.

In the premier 18-hole category, Malakai Bwimba emerged champion after carding an impressive score of 100, finishing ahead of Alfie Wafula (102) and Roshni Shah (103).

Other category winners included Joseph Zane Uwimfura Mutaboba, who claimed the 9-hole Red Tee Box title with 52 strokes, while Kanyana won the 9-hole Second Category after returning 55 strokes.

In the younger divisions, Yosiah Kinuka topped 6-hole Category One with 36 strokes, Xu Xu won 6-hole Category Two with 37 strokes, and Gihan Nkera claimed victory in the 3-hole category with 17 strokes.

While the tournament celebrated its champions, it also highlighted its broader mission of helping young golfers gain the experience, confidence and competitive edge needed to progress in the sport.

Among them was 16-year-old Brancyn Gatare, who made her debut at the NCBA Junior Golf Series. Although she finished outside the podium places in the 18-hole competition, she described the tournament as an important learning experience.

“It was my first time playing at the NCBA Junior Golf Tournament, and I had a lot of fun. Everything was well organized, and I knew where I was playing and who I was grouped with early on,” she said.

Gatare said she quickly realized she would not be challenging for the title but remained focused on improving her game.

“After about the fourth hole, I knew I wasn’t going to win, but that’s okay. We’ll keep training and keep getting better for next time,” she said.

Having only started playing golf a year ago after being encouraged by a fellow golfer during a flight, Gatare hopes the tournament will inspire more young people to take up the sport.

“Next year I hope to have better drives, and I hope more people join the tournament and start playing golf so we can build a bigger community as junior golfers,” she added.

Inspired by world number one Nelly Korda, Gatare believes opportunities such as the NCBA Junior Golf Series are helping young golfers develop not only their skills but also the confidence to dream of competing at the highest level.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today