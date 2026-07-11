From Rwanda to Germany, Kamoso Keeps Chasing Professional Football Dream

For many young footballers, the dream of playing professionally in Europe ends when the first opportunity slips away. For Rwandan winger Sylvestre Nsengiyaremye, better known as Kamoso, each setback has become the start of another chapter.

From the football academies of Rulindo district to China, an interrupted move to Ukraine and the demanding lower leagues of Germany, the 26-year-old has refused to give up on the career he has pursued since childhood.

The winger has experienced a journey filled with opportunities, setbacks, and challenges, having played in three different countries while searching for a breakthrough in European football.

After an interrupted move to Ukraine and missed opportunities in China, Kamoso found himself starting again in Germany, where he has continued fighting for recognition through lower-league football.

He has featured for several German clubs, including SV Olympia Braunschweig, VfB Rot-Weiß, VfB Wissen, HSC Hannover II and SV Ihme-Roloven, while his recent trial with Eintracht Braunschweig II represents another attempt to move closer to a higher level of competition.

A dream built from Rwanda’s football academies

Born in Rulindo District, Nsengiyaremye developed his football skills from a young age through Rwanda’s youth football system.

He featured for several local academies, including Dream Team Academy, Heroes Academy and SEC Academy, where coaches identified his ability to operate as an attacking player on both wings while also adapting to defensive roles.

His performances at youth level opened the door for international opportunities as he looked to continue developing his career abroad.

China opportunity and the impact of COVID-19

Kamoso’s first international move came in the 2017/18 season when he joined Chinese side Nanjing FC.

The move gave him valuable exposure to a more competitive football environment and allowed him to gain experience in senior football outside Rwanda.

However, his progress was later affected by circumstances beyond his control, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted football activities worldwide.

Speaking to KT Press, Kamoso said the pandemic prevented him from taking advantage of several opportunities that could have changed the direction of his career.

“I would say that Covid-19 prevented me from having a great opportunity where I was wanted by various Chinese teams, and I ended up missing out. But when you do something you love and have a goal, you don’t get discouraged. It takes discipline and doing what you have to do, even if it’s a difficult path, but you do it.”

Despite the setback, he remained focused on continuing his football journey.

Ukraine move interrupted by war

After his spell in China, Nsengiyaremye earned an opportunity to trial with Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv.

However, the opportunity came at a difficult period as instability in Ukraine affected football activities before Russia’s invasion of the country disrupted sporting operations.

Instead of securing a professional contract, Kamoso was forced to look for another destination to continue his career.

Like many African players seeking opportunities abroad, he faced uncertainty but remained determined to achieve his dream.

Starting again in Germany

Germany became the next chapter of Kamoso’s career, although his arrival was not immediately at the professional level many players aspire to reach.

He began with SV Olympia Braunschweig, competing in the lower divisions while adapting to German football.

According to statistics from Transfermarkt and German football platform FuPa, Nsengiyaremye made 21 appearances and scored four goals during his time with the club before moving to VfB Rot-Weiß.

He later played for VfB Wissen, HSC Hannover II and SV Ihme-Roloven as he continued searching for opportunities within Germany’s competitive football structure.

The lower divisions in Germany provide a demanding environment where players compete for limited opportunities, with clubs constantly evaluating both local and international talent.

Another chance with Eintracht Braunschweig II

Kamoso remains focused on reaching a higher level, with his recent trial at Eintracht Braunschweig II providing another opportunity to showcase his ability.

Although no permanent agreement has been announced, the trial represents another important stage in his career after several seasons of consistency in Germany.

For players developing through Germany’s lower leagues, patience and determination are often required before earning opportunities at higher levels.

Giving back to Rwanda’s young footballers

Away from his own football ambitions, Nsengiyaremye has continued supporting football development in Rwanda.

He has contributed to grassroots football initiatives by donating training equipment and supporting academies working with young players.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he also participated in community support activities by providing food and hygiene supplies to vulnerable families.

Coaches involved in grassroots football say such support has helped young players access equipment that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.

A journey defined by resilience

From Rwanda to China, an interrupted opportunity in Ukraine, and rebuilding his career in Germany, Kamoso’s story reflects the challenges faced by many African footballers pursuing careers abroad.

While his latest trial with Eintracht Braunschweig II does not guarantee a contract, it represents another opportunity in a career shaped by persistence, discipline, and determination.

For Nsengiyaremye, the dream remains alive — and the search for a place in professional football continues.

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