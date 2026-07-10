Rwandan Teams Draw Tough Regional Rivals in CECAFA Kagame Cup

KIGALI — Hosts APR FC will face Uganda’s Vipers SC, Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Djibouti’s FC Garde Républicaine in the group stage of the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup after the tournament draw was held in Kigali on Friday.

The annual regional club championship, featuring 12 teams from East and Central Africa, will be played in Kigali from July 24 to August 7 at Amahoro Stadium and Kigali Pele Stadium.

Rayon Sports, Rwanda’s other representative, were drawn into Group C alongside Sudan’s Al Hilal SC, Kenya’s Tusker FC and Zanzibar’s KVZ FC.

Defending champions Singida Black Stars of Tanzania headline Group B, where they will renew domestic rivalry with fellow Tanzanian giants Simba SC. South Sudan’s Jamus SC and Somalia’s Mogadishu City FC complete the group.

Under the tournament format, the winners of the three groups and the best-performing runner-up will advance to the semifinals.

The draw was conducted by former Rwanda international Haruna Niyonzima during a ceremony at Amahoro Stadium.

This year’s tournament marks Simba SC’s return to the competition after several years away. Tusker FC was drafted into the event following the withdrawal of Sudanese club Al Merrikh SC.

The competition, first launched in 1974 as the CECAFA Club Championship, has been known as the CECAFA Kagame Cup since 2002 after Rwanda became its principal sponsor.

In addition to regional bragging rights, clubs will compete for a prize fund of US$60,000, with the champions receiving US$30,000, runners-up US$20,000, and the third-placed team US$10,000.

CECAFA officials said the tournament will also serve as valuable preparation for clubs ahead of the 2026/27 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup campaigns.

Group A: APR FC (Rwanda), Vipers SC (Uganda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), FC Garde Républicaine (Djibouti)

Group B: Singida Black Stars (Tanzania), Simba SC (Tanzania), Jamus SC (South Sudan), Mogadishu City FC (Somalia)

Group C: Al Hilal SC (Sudan), Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Tusker FC (Kenya), KVZ FC (Zanzibar)

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today