Home » Sudan’s Al Hilal SC Donates $100,000 to Support CECAFA Kagame Cup
Sports

Sudan’s Al Hilal SC Donates $100,000 to Support CECAFA Kagame Cup

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer

KIGALI — Sudanese football giants Al Hilal SC have contributed US$100,000 (about Rwf 145m) to support the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

It now becomes an official partner of the regional club tournament that kicks off later this month in Kigali.

The contribution was announced on Friday during the tournament draw, held at Amahoro Stadium, where officials from the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) and the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) unveiled the groups for the competition.

The tournament will run from July 24 to August 7, bringing together 12 clubs from across East and Central Africa to compete at Amahoro Stadium and Kigali Pele Stadium.

Al Hilal, one of Sudan’s most successful football clubs, is among the teams competing in this year’s edition alongside defending champions Singida Black Stars of Tanzania, Simba SC, APR FC, Rayon Sports, Vipers SC and Gor Mahia.

The CECAFA Kagame Cup is one of the region’s oldest club competitions and serves as an important warm-up tournament for teams preparing for the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. It has carried the Kagame name since 2002 after Rwanda became its principal sponsor.

Al Hilal’s contribution comes as the club continues to operate from Rwanda following the outbreak of civil war in Sudan in 2023, which forced many Sudanese football activities to relocate abroad.

 

The club has spent recent seasons playing home matches outside Sudan and was invited to participate in Rwanda’s 2025/26 BK Pro League as a guest team.

Al Hilal went on to win the league title while using Rwanda as its training and competition base.

The arrangement has enabled the club to remain competitive and continue participating in continental football despite the conflict at home.

For Rwanda, hosting Sudanese clubs has reinforced its growing role as a regional sports hub, with the country increasingly staging major football tournaments and providing facilities for teams displaced by conflict.

This year’s Kagame Cup will feature clubs from Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan, Djibouti and Zanzibar, with the group winners and the best-performing runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

Rwandan Teams Draw Tough Regional Rivals in CECAFA...

Engen Rwanda Fuels 2026 Mountain Gorilla Rally

Halfway Through 2026, Rwanda is Not Only Hosting...

What to Know About the Skol–Rwanda Premier League...

Rwandan Para Athletes win Gold Medals at Tunis...

World Cup 2026 – One Ball, Eight Billion...

Libyan and Tunisian Football Giants Want to Compete...

RSSB Tigers’ MVP Craig Randall II Went From...

Kagame Watches as RSSB Tigers Secure First-Ever BAL...

Arsenal’s Buoyant Run Ends in Defeat—But Rwanda Walks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Jojobet GirişCasibom Girişjojobet girişJojobet Güncel Girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibom girişcasibomcasibom girişcasibom girişjojobet girişcasibomcasibom giriş