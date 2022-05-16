League Roundup: Kiyovu Revives Title Hopes As Relegation Picture Becomes Clearer

The just concluded weekend has added a twist to the title race with only three rounds games to go.

Kiyovu SC revived their hopes of winning their first league in almost 30 years after defeating title rivals APR 2-1 on Saturday at Kigali Stadium.

Abedi Bigirimana converted from the spot to put his side in front in 15th minute after Emmanuel Okwi had been brought down in the box.

It was Emmanuel Okwi who doubled their lead in the 29th minute with a beautifully struck free-kick.

Kiyovu dominated the game for much of the fiorsr half and could have been 3-0 going before half-time but Pierre Ishimwe made a brilliant save from Cedric Mugenzi to his side in the game.

APR benefited from a goalkeeper blunder to reduce the deficit through Omborenga Fitina’s tap-in after Yves Kimenyi failed to hold on Djabel Imanishimwe free-kick

The results mean that both teams are now level on points with two games to go.

Elsewhere Rayon Sports settled for draw with Musanze. Ben Ocen scored for Musanze in the 82nd minute to cancel Clément Niyigena’s first half goal.

Points were also shared between Police and Mukura after they played out a goalless draw.

In the Rubavu Derby, Marine FC once again claimed the bragging rights after trashing their rivals Etincelles 4-1.

Meanwhile,the picture of the relegation is becoming clearer.Gicumbi’s goalless draw with Gasogi United means they haven’t won in 22 games and their fate looks all but sealed.

Etoile de l’Est gave their survival chances a boost after a 3-1 victory against Espoir FC but they are still in the drop zone and their survival will depend on other teams.

Gorilla FC beat Bugesera 4-1 to move further clear of the relegation zone, three points ahead of Rutsiro FC.

Rutsiro earned a point after a hard-fought AS Kigali but they can’t afford to lose in their final two games if they are going to stay up.